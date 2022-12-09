HENDERSON — Jeffrey Lynn “Jeff” Hamilton, 61, of Henderson, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born August 28, 1961, in Daviess County to the late Joseph Eugene “Gene” and Lillian Esther Knott Hamilton. Jeff was a lifelong member of the Catholic faith and was a former employee at the American Muffler Shop in Henderson.
He was a 1979 graduate of Apollo High School. He liked to travel when he got the chance and loved to cook his “famous” burgoo for anyone who would try it. Along with traveling, Jeff enjoyed horse racing, barbeques, and collecting NASCAR items and crystal glassware. Even though Jeff had no children of his own, his nieces and nephews held that place in his heart. He enjoyed spending time with them and buying them gifts.
Along with his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his infant sister, Debrah Ann Hamilton.
He is survived by his siblings, Kenny Hamilton of Indianapolis, Indiana, Ricky (JoAnn) Hamilton of Owensboro, and Keith Hamilton of Owensboro, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment will follow in St. William Cemetery in Knottsville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
