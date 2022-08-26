Jeffrey McBride, 45, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Owensboro November 18, 1976, he was the son of the late James Randall and Josie Evelyn Mills McBride. Mr. McBride worked at Old Hickory Barbeque for many years as a cook and had also worked at Walmart. He was a member of Crosspointe Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Anthony McBride.
Surviving is his wife of 20 years, Shavona Carter McBride; sons, James McBride and Austin McBride; a sister, Pat (Jimmy) Brigance; brothers, Joe (Glenda) McBride, Bobby (Gail) McBride, and Bruce McBride; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be 6 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at Crosspointe Baptist Church, with Brother Farrell Isenberg officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, c/o Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
