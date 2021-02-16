BOWLING GREEN — Jeffrey Michael Hayse, 35, of Bowling Green, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at his home in Bowling Green.
Born June 18, 1985, in Madisonville, to Janet Schroader Warren and Jerry Michael Hayse, Jeff was a kind-hearted soul who was passionate about many things, including his family and friends. He was a news junkie, a lover of music, podcasts, and gourmet food. Jeff graduated from Ohio County High School with honors, and was adept in math, which proved helpful in his career as a surveying engineer. He was a news junkie, a lover of music, podcasts, and gourmet food. He appreciated a good conspiracy theory, and was an avid, lifelong learner.
Along with his mother, Jeff is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother and grandfather, Vina and Jerry D. Hayse; and his maternal grandfather, Leonard Schroader.
He is survived by his fiancée, Heather Hoffman and her son, Corbin Hoffman; father, Mike; twin sister, Jennifer Hayse; older sister, Melanie Weldon and her husband, Mike; niece, Kayla Knight; two nephews, Daymon Weldon and Joey Hamad; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends who will all miss him dearly.
A memorial service for Jeff will be held at a later date.
