Jeffrey Milton Hardison, 57, of Aurora, Illinois, passed away on July 25, 2021 in Owensboro. He was born on July 17, 1964 in Hammond, Indiana.
Jeff worked for 10 Roads Company in Chicago Illinois area delivering postal mail to large post offices.
Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Milton Hardison; grandparents, Luther and Dimple Hardison and George Edward and Jessie Casebier.
Survivors include his mother, Eileen Wiltfong, of Owensboro; aunts, Maxine(Jerry)Kimmel, of Beechmont, Sharon(Don)Wright, of Owensboro, and Rita(Hardison)Rouse, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; uncle, Richard Hardison, of Henderson; and several cousins.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. James Wedding officiating. Burial will be in Union Chapel Cemetery in Drakesboro. Visitation will be Tuesday at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Heartford House of Western KY or Yellow Creek Baptist Church 5741 KY Highway 144 Owensboro KY 42303.
