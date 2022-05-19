DAWSON SPRINGS — Jeffrey Paul Blanford, of Dawson Springs, passed away May 13, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Blanford was born March 13, 1958, in Owensboro.
He is survived by his guardians, Amber Brown and Chris Baize of Nortonville, and several friends from Outwood ResCare in Dawson Springs.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
