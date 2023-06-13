Jeffrey Paul Price, 65, went to be with the Lord, Friday, June 9, 2023, from his home in Owensboro. He was born in Evansville, Indiana to the late Bill L. and Brenda K. Zopf Price. Jeff was employed as a machinist for many years. He also worked in construction and really was a jack-of-all-trades. He was a member of First Baptist Church. Jeff had a particular fondness for ice cream and enjoyed animals, especially his dog, Bella.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Price; children, Jessica Lathrop, Angela Rathbone (Steve), Jaimie Briggs (Jon), Ashley Glenn (Joey), and Jeremy Price (Cassie); grandchildren, Keegan, Kai, Sawyer, Emma, Izzy, Alex, Eleanor, Hailey, Kaitlyn, Audrey, Brentley, Maddox, Oliver, Milo, Dean, and Catherine; his sister, Cynthia Price Duff (Joe); a brother, Bill J. Price (Debbie); and an aunt, Sandra Mills (Joe).
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
