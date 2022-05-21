CENTRAL CITY — Jeffrey Ray “JJ” Jones, 64, of Central City died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 1:52 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was a coal miner for 43 years, having worked at various mines in Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Debbie Jones, and sons, Nathan (Jennifer) Jones of Central City and Josh (Gwen) Jones of Central City.
Service: noon Monday, May 23, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Jeffrey Jones Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
