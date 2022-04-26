BEAVER DAM — Jeffrey Russell “Rusty” Whittaker, 36, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Rusty was a member of Barnett’s Creek Baptist Church, and he was a heavy equipment operator for the operator’s union IUOE Local 181.
Survivors: wife, Tracy Whittaker; children, Russell Gage Whittaker, Jayden Christopher Todd Sorrels, Payton Anna Lynn Whittaker, and Trenity Tessa Ray Whittaker; his parents, Vicky Drake Johnson and Jeffrey Joe (Alicia) Whittaker; sisters, Janna (Jon) Boyd, Jesika Whittaker, and Destini Johnson; stepbrother, Brandon (Sarah) Miles; and grandparents, Rondall Joe and Shirley Irene Whittaker and James Russell and Janice Fay Drake.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Williams L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Green River Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to the Jeffrey Russell “Rusty” Whittaker Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Jeffrey Russell “Rusty” Whittaker by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented