Jeffrey Scott Horn Sr., 57, of Owensboro, a hardworking father and great friend, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023. He was born May 4, 1966, to the late Bobby Horn and Janice (Keith) Dow. He worked for Tri-State Fire and Safety for many years and loved spending time in the shop working on restoring vehicles to bring them back to life. He also loved stock car racing.
In addition to his parents and stepfather, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jody Horn.
Survivors include three children, Jeffrey Scott Horn, Jr., Joseph Anthony Horn, and Ashley Nicole Horn; four grandchildren, Benjamin Horn, Shyann Brown, Damon Brown, and Michael Witt; two brothers, Sammy Thrasher and Russel Thrasher; sister, Ladonna Horn; and stepmother, Rose Horn.
The family will hold a memorial gathering at a later date.
