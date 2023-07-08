Jeffrey Scott Wells, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky surrounded by his family.
He was born in Owensboro June 7, 1961, to the late Joe Billy Wells, Sr. and Sally Lee Luttrell Wells.
Jeff was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church, and later in life attended Bridgepointe Church. He was a 1979 graduate of Apollo High School, where he played football and baseball. Jeff also played basketball in his early years at Sorgho and set the single-game record of 52 points, which still stands today. He was a purchasing agent at Modern Supply Company for 40 years, where they became like family. He was a wonderful husband of 42 years in July to Cindy Wells and a loving father to Jordan Lee Wells and Jesse Thomas Wells.
He was a fun-loving, hard-working, and generous supporter of everyone. Family meant everything to Jeff. He loved family get-togethers, attending high school and college sporting events, especially WKU, and participating and volunteering through his boys’ high school years. Many times, he was the first one to sign up as a volunteer, often the cook at fundraisers and events; Jeff really enjoyed cooking and grilling. One of his favorite things to prepare was large potluck meals. He would never let anyone go hungry. Through Jordan and Jesse’s high school years, many and many breakfasts were prepared for their friends, who all came to the Wells’s house to start their day.
One of his favorite hobbies was NASCAR racing. Jeff’s favorite driver was Kyle Busch. He picked him in his early years because Kyle was a rebel and everyone that knew Jeff also knew that was a match. He loved the Sunday afternoons of racing, which included ribbing his sister, Shelly, and her husband, Donnie, for even thinking they would pick another driver. With his love of family, he also admired and always looked up to his older brother, Joe Billy. With any project, he would say, “I’ll call Billy. He’ll know what to do.” He also loved his time refereeing at Pop Warner football and umpiring in youth baseball. He also enjoyed working on projects at home, and his neighbors meant the world to him.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Kitchell Lee Wells; extended family member, Ruth Ann Luck; father-in-law, Hilton Lee Kincaid, Sr.; mother-in-law, Margaret Thomas Kincaid; and brother-in-law, Lee Kincaid, Jr.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cindy Wells; sons, Jordan Lee Wells of Louisville and Jesse Thomas Wells of Owensboro; brother, Joe Billy Wells, Jr. (Pam); sister, Shelly Stevens (Donnie); sister-in-law, Bettie Kincaid; extended family of love, June Condor, Cindy Burton, Carol Shepherd, and Tammy Miller; son by heart, Tyler Claycomb; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends who were like family.
The Wells family would like to express their gratitude and thankfulness to doctors, nurses, caretakers, the Wound Care clinic, and the compassion shown by the employees at The Heartford House. And to our friends, we are forever grateful for your support and prayers.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Pastor Todd Camp, a dear friend, officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to any of the following: The Heartford House, New Life food pantry, Woodlawn United Methodist Church, or Bridgepointe Building Fund.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented