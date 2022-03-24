Jeffrey Statts, 51, of Utica, passed away on March 20, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on November 8, 1970, in Owensboro, to Charles Statts, Jr. and Janice Ann Ezell Turner. Jeffrey was an Army Veteran who served in the 101st Airborne Division. He worked at Regional Water Resource Agency for 22 and a half years as a treatment plant operator.
Jeffrey was a devoted husband and father. He was truly loved and adored by his nephew and nieces. He was a great cook, loved spending time with his family, and loved all life; whether that be animals, people, or plants. Jeffrey enjoyed gardening and spending most of his time outdoors. He was passionate about the environment and some would describe him as a “hippy without the drugs.” Jeffrey was a big jokester, but private at times. He was a big thinker as well. Jeffrey was dedicated to his family and to his job at Regional Water Resource Agency. He was a proud veteran and was undoubtedly patriotic. Jeffrey also loved to travel any chance he got. He took pride in being an organ donor and believed in paying it forward and giving back to society.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 27 years, Valerie Wimsatt Statts; father, Charles (Angie) Statts, Jr.; mother, Janice Ann Ezell (James) Turner; son, Brett Statts; siblings, Michael (Annette) Statts, Andrea Statts Leaper, and Sarah Camp; one nephew; and several nieces.
Services will be at noon on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Rosehill — Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), P.O. Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), P.O. Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
