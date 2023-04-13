HORSE BRANCH — Jeffrey “Jeff” Weedman, 63, of Horse Branch, died Monday, April 10, 2023, surrounded by his family at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a carpenter.
Survivors: daughter, Kati (Andrew) Batchelor, and sister, Sandra (David) Harbison.
Service: Noon Saturday, April 15, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Leach Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Jeffrey “Jeff” Weedman by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
