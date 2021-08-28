Jeffrey William LaForce, 57, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born Sept. 12, 1963, in Gulfport, Mississippi. Jeff worked for GRITS as a driver and loved his co-workers and the people he drove on his route. Jeff loved God and his family and was a member of both Church Alive and Lifeline Revival Center. He loved his Christian rock band, Free Heart and was their awesome drummer. He enjoyed working in his yard, relaxing around the pool and vacation trips to Destin and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He especially enjoyed schooling his daughter Lacey in basketball.
Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Bess Garrett; and who was like a father to him, John D. LaForce.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tammy Vanover LaForce; daughter Lacey Ball and husband Cody of Owensboro; sons Lil’ Jeff LaForce Jr., Jonathan LaForce, Kevin LaForce and Dylan Necaise, all of Mississippi; several grandchildren, including Ryder and Dawson Ball; parents Pastor Bob and Patti Eden of Owensboro and Ramon Faul of Mississippi; his in-laws, Larry and Linda Finley of Owensboro; his siblings, John David LaForce (Joy) of Owensboro, Bobby Eden (Teresa) of Georgia, Josie Spinks of Georgia, Lossie Eden (Martha) of Mississippi and Keith Eden (Rhonda) of Georgia; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Church Alive. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Jeff LaForce.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
