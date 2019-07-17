GREENVILLE -- Jeffry Alan McPherson, 64, of Greenville, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at 7:15 a.m. at his home. Mr. McPherson was born March 16, 1955, in Muhlenberg County. He was an assistant unit operator at TVA and a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of Mercer Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ada McPherson.
He is survived by his wife, Regina Cobb McPherson; son Daniel (Danielle) McPherson of Greenville; daughter Sarah (Justin) Matlock of Beech Creek; grandchildren Orion, Gavin, Roland, Alora, Seth and Sophia; father A.J. McPherson of Owensboro; brothers Wayne (Debbie) McPherson and Chris McPherson; and sister Laura (Robert) Jackson.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Ron Noffsinger officiating and Brother Coty Stanley assisting. Burial will be in Carter Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
