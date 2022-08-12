Jeliben Nathubhai Patel, 97, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her home. She was born November 11, 1924, in Gangpur, Gujarat, India to the late Nathubhai Karsanbhai Patel and Bhuliben Nathubhai Patel. Jeliben enjoyed gardening and cooking and she was a very spiritual lady. She loved her grandchildren very much.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathubhai Vanmalibhai of Tundi, Gujarat, India.
She is survived by two daughters, Urmilaben (Amrit) Patel of Owensboro and Jashuben (Nayanendrabhai) Patel of Longview, Washington; grandchildren, Vimal (Lori) Patel of Naples, Florida, Nirav (Melissa) Patel of Ft. Myers, Florida, Dipti (Piyush) Patel of Atlanda, Georgia, Manisha (Rubin) Patel of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Meghna (Kelly) Davidson of La Center, Washington, and Sagar Patel of Chicago, Illinois. She was loved by several great-grandchildren, Indi, Ary, Jayden, Milind, Mason, Kavin, Chase, Cayden, Sarena, and Veda, and several nieces and nephews in the USA and India.
The funeral service will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family is very appreciative of all the caregivers and services provided by Home Instead and Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented