Jemma Faye Raley, 3-month-old daughter of Julia Faye McDaniel and Christopher Martin Raley of Utica, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ryker Lee McDaniel; great-grandparents, Joe and Judy Likens; and great-great- grandparents, Ed and Jane Akers and Altha McDaniel.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by grandparents, Danny and Kelly Bartlett and Mark McDaniel; aunts, Magan (Eric) Lott and Melissa (John) Neal; cousins, Sebastian Lott, Shelby Neal, Morgan and Austin Bazemore; great-grandparents, Paul and Jan McDaniel, and Linda Bartlett; and great-aunts and uncles, Paula and Tom Bazemore and Linda and Steve Wilkinson.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private family services will be held at the funeral home. Burial is in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Since Jemma was an organ donor, the family suggestions memorial contributions be made to the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, 10160 Linn Station Road, Louisville, KY 40223.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
