BEAVER DAM -- Jennie Baggarly Fall, 76, of Beaver Dam, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Fall was a homemaker, and a member of Independence Baptist Church and attended Broadway General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband David Fall; children, Sherry Eads, Dennis Baggarly and Terry Baggarly; and four siblings, Donald Hines, Billy Moseley, Joyce Layman, and Doris Jones.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
