CLEATON — Jennie Lee Brewer, 83, of Cleaton, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her children, Vickie Powell, William Brewer, Debbie Brewer and Ronnie Brewer; and sisters Ella Johnson, Barbara Russ, Oza Nannie and Sylvia Fraze.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Horton’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
