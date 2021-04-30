Jennie P. Lyons, 85, of Philpot, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Heartford House. She was born in Canaan, New Hampshire, to the late Charles Elmer and Violet Sarah Morse. She attended Karns Grove Baptist Church.
Jennie had a lot of health issues in her life, including having cancer twice, but that never slowed her down. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She always put others’ needs before her own. She was an avid quilt maker. She loved to knit, crochet, write stories and plays, draw and do puzzles. She loved to hunt and fish. She loved mowing and working in her yard.
In addition to her parents, Jennie was preceded in death by her companion, Wallace E. Hinton; her husband, Earl Lyons; and a sister, Beverly Delong. Four days after her birthday this January, she lost her fur baby, Tommy, that had been with her for 19 years. She loved that cat, and his death broke her heart.
Jennie is survived by her children, Patty J. Hartford and Forrest Hartford; two brothers, Edward Charles Morse and Alton Roy Morse; a sister, Donna Boyce; along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The celebration of her life will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Burial will follow at Karns Cemetery.
Jennie did not like cut flowers, so she requested that contributions be made in her name to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
