HARTFORD — Jennie Shemwell, 85, of Hartford, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Jennie was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Muhlenberg County to the late Martin Joseph and Mamie Russell Luckett. She retired from the Ohio County Circuit Court Office. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting, ceramics and antiquing.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Rhoades; and her grandson, Michael Woosley.
Jennie is survived by her children, Gwen (Ron) Hillard, Teresa Woosley and Tim Shemwell; her grandchildren, Jeff (Misty) Priest, Amy (Damon) Wallace, Kimberly Sampson, Jon (Shauna) Shemwell, Derek Shemwell and Jason Lear; along with six great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday. Burial to follow at Twin Tunnels in Muhlenberg County.
All who wish to honor Jennie at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Shemwell.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Jennie Shemwell, at www.millerschapmire.com.
Commented