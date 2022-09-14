Jennie Smith, 98, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Selden, Kansas December 6, 1923, to the late Harley and Nannie Schrock. Jennie lived 93 years in Northwest Kansas before moving to Owensboro to be near her daughter and son-in-law. She enjoyed all the beautiful trees in Kentucky and living at Heritage Place Assisted Living.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Smith; three brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her children, Dottie (David) Sinclair of Owensboro, Lana Player of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Robert (Marsha) Allen of Wichita, Kansas; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date in Hoxie, Kansas.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of her arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
