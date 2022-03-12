Jennifer Baugh Thomasson, 47, of Utica, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at home, after a short battle with ovarian cancer.
Jennifer worked various jobs including Meijer, Huck’s, Hobby Lobby, Dollar General, and Lanham Brother’s Construction. Her greatest joy was crafting, with many of her talents displayed in weddings, showers, and memorials.
Jennifer loved finding deals at yard sales, thrift stores, and auctions and turning them into beloved treasures.
She is survived by her daughter, Morgan Baugh (Robert); son, Josh Thomasson; grandson, Sebastian Baird; mother, Mary Baugh; father, Jerry W. Baugh; brother, Jerry L. (Kelly) Baugh; sister, Kim (Brandon) Taylor; boyfriend, Kevin Woosley; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
