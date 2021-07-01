Jennifer Christine Mulligan Elliott, 48, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home. She was born June 17, 1973, in Owensboro to the late Ross and Mickey Mulligan. Jennifer was employed by the Daviess County Board of Education, where she worked as a teacher’s aide. She loved to paint statues and spend time with her kids and grandkids. She was an all-around wonderful mother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Mulligan.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, James Elliott; two sons, Tyler Elliott (Schuyler) and Logan Elliott; daughter Lauren Elliott; granddaughter Addison Jane Elliott; sister Cindy Stallings (Marty); and nieces and nephews Brittney Crabtree, Amber Harper, Matthew Stallings, David Mulligan, Michael Mulligan and Jeremy Bratcher.
A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. David Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
