DUNDEE — Jennifer D. Edge, 55, of Dundee, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at The Heartford House. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Fordsville.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jesse Dwayne Edge, and her father, G.W. Wilson.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Edge of Dundee; her mother, Flora Ann Wilson of Fordsville; a daughter, Emily (James) Moore of Central City; a son, William (Rebecca) Edge of Greenville: sisters, Leslie (Steven) Southard of Louisville, Michelyn (Bishnu) Bhandari of Richmond, and Elizabeth Slaughter of Lorain, Ohio; brother, Grayson Wilson of Fordsville; grandchildren, Brace Moore, Paislee Moore, Finnley Edge, and Samuel Edge; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, with burial in Smith-Providence Cemetery in Fordsville. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
