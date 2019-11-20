Jennifer Faye Hines, 44, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Nortons Hospital in Louisville. She was born Feb. 8, 1975, in Ocala, Florida. Jennifer was a very loving daughter, granddaughter, sister and aunt. She loved her three dogs, Baxter, Layla and Maggie Mae. She enjoyed listening to music, cooking, playing games, cards and spending time with her family. She was the family joker and prankster, had a great sense of humor, and a very contagious laugh. Jennifer was outgoing and vivacious, and she loved helping fill the needs of people, especially if they needed food.
Surviving are her mother, Debbie Jackson Blandford, of Owensboro; grandmother Faye Jackson, of Owensboro, a brother, Joshua Hines and wife Dena, of Cape Coral, Florida; nieces Preslie and Anslie; nephew Kaiden; aunts Sharon Cook and husband Stan, of Summerfield, Florida, and Deanna Lambrich, of Owensboro; an uncle, Craig Jackson and wife Donna, of Lexington; and several cousins.
Private services will be held. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family of Jennifer Hines can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
