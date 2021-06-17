Jennifer L. Elliott, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at her home. She was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Jan. 7, 1960, to Doris Devine and the late George Albert Devine Sr. Jennifer worked for Leroy Manner Home as an in-house nurse. She enjoyed being outdoors, spending her time gardening, walking trails and searching for rocks. Jennifer loved her family and friends. She especially loved her dog, Bunny, and her cat, Daisy.
Along with her father, George Albert Devine Sr., Jennifer is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob (Rose) Devine and Mary (Leonard) Richardson; her great-grandmother, Lyons; and her grandson, Emerson Drahos.
Along with her mother, Doris Devine, Jennifer is survived by her sons, Jeremy Drahos and Joshua Drahos; three grandchildren, Damien and Devin Drahos and Iris Cotten; and her brother, George Albert Devine Jr.
