BEAVER DAM — Jennifer Leigh Callaway, 47, of Beaver Dam, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Louisville surrounded by her loving family. Jennifer worked as a pharmacy technician at the Ohio County Hospital.
Survivors: husband, Peabody Callaway; children, Alex Nicole (Darnell) Noble, Jessica Callaway, Johnathan Callaway, and Slone Farley; mother, Deborah Martin; and sister, Kimberly Daugherty.
Funeral arrangements will be private and held at a later date.
William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Jennifer Leigh Callaway by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
