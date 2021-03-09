Jennifer Lynn Sexton, 47, of Owensboro,
passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her home. She was born Jan. 28, 1974, in Daviess County to the late William Robertson and Louise McQuire Robertson. Jennifer was a clinical assistant for her brother, Dr. Al Ward, at Ohio Valley Medical Center and an X-Ray tech at St. Camillus. Jen’s most important job was being a good wife to Mark and a good Momma to Josh. Those two were her whole world.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her precious husband, Mark and their son, Hayden; mother and father-in-law, Cecil & Mary Sexton.
She is survived by her and Mark’s beautiful son, Josh and his fiancé, Amber; adopted brother, Dr. Al Ward and his wife, Sally; nephew, Derek Sexton; and Cat Sophie; plus, many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery. The number of those attending the service shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Jennifer Sexton Memorial care of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Messages of condolences may be made at www.davis funeralhome.com.
