Jennifer “Maw” Rudd Martin, 49, of Owensboro, has passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Jennifer was born on January 15, 1972 to the late Donald Ray Lanham and Pamela Sue Rudd Lanham Winfield.
Jennifer enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. She was a loving grandmother but she loved all. Jennifer truly was the life of the party. She loved drinking Kentucky Tavern, going out to eat, and getting margaritas. She was always ready to have a good time. She lived by the motto “here for a good time, not for a long time.”
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Wesley Rudd; her grandson, Preston Martin; and her step-father, Phillip “Fizz” Winfield.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Rick Martin; her children, Pamadon (Anthony) Covington, LaDonna (Tyler) Davidson, Michael (Melissa) Martin, Dale Martin, and Karen Powers; her grandchildren Madeline, Addison, Christopher, Terrance, RaShaud, Kdyen, Tylan, Kelsie, Dylan, Kaylyn, Larry, Victoria, Odessa, Bree, Ricky, Tori, Shelbi, Ciara, Bryce, Jayden, Drake, Matthew, and Kenya; her siblings, Kenny (India) Lanham, Johnathan (Ashley) Lanham and Billie Jo (Rick) Rudd Smith; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 12 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Justin Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021.
