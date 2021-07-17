GREENVILLE — Jennifer Nicole Browning, 36, of Greenville, died at 10 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021. Jennifer was born Aug. 14, 1984, in Bowling Green and worked as the radiation safety officer and special procedure technologist at Greenview Hospital and Graves Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green. She was also a member of Hazel Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Luke Browning; son Landon Browning; daughter Alison Browning; parents Edward and Jeannie Grace; brother Kayne Grace; sisters Kellie Galbraith, Mary Clayton and Victoria Grace; and grandmother Marilyn Grace.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hazel Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Belton with Bro. Terry Chaney and Bro. Barry Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Hazel Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Sunday at the church.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Hazel Creek Youth Fund, c/o Crystal Smith, 4297 SR 70 E., Drakesboro, KY 42337.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
