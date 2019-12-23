Jennifer Rebecca Ulmer Bruner, 46, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Heartford House. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Feb. 28, 1973, to the late Delbert Ulmer and Peggy Graves. Jennifer loved swimming and being with her children and grandchildren. She was passionate about helping others in recovery.
Jennifer is proceeded in death by her parents, Delbert Ulmer and Peggy Graves.
Jennifer is survived by her children, Lauren Bruner, Cody Bruner (Molly), Zachary Faith, Brooklyn Embry, Madison Embry; her seven grandchildren, CJ Everly, Caleb Dean, Brylee Bruner, Lila Rostron, Asher Coy, Aiden Clouse, Aurora Bruner; her siblings, Robert Ulmer, Kerry Ulmer, Denise Draeger, Kim Bugary, Rick Parker, Sondra Parker.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, with services following at 6 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
