BEAVER DAM — Jenny Marie Burden, 42, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Shepherdsville. She was born on October 10, 1979, in Owensboro.
Jenny was a server at Olive Garden.
Survivors include her sons, Adam and Aaron Burden; daughters, Caitlyn (Garrett) Johnson and Kristen Burden; grandchildren, Ada and Althea Johnson; mother, Cindy Deweese (William Ehlschide); father, Jerry Willis; brothers, Lucas (Aimee) Willis and Logan Willis; sister, Jodi Ashby; grandparents, Virginia and Brent Fuqua, Charles and Lynn Evans, Barbara Dame, and the late Ivo and Lora Willis.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Gary Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Walton Creek Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
