Jenny Marie Sumner Evans, 47, of Owensboro, passed away May 18, 2022. She was born February 23, 1975, to the late Joseph David Sumner, Sr. and Mary Margaret Sumner. Jenny enjoyed crocheting, video games, and tending to flowers in her garden. She was a simple woman with a loving heart.
Jenny was also preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Dale McCarthy and Joseph David Sumner, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Leah Evans, Brittney McCoy, Jennifer Sumner, and Christopher May; siblings, James Daniel (Martha) Payne, Kathy (Stuart) Payne, and Lisa Sumner; three grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented