Jeoffrey Allan Stuart, 70, of Daviess County, passed peacefully on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at his home, surrounded by members of his family. Born Jan. 17, 1951, Jeff was the youngest son to James William “Bill” Stuart and Mildred Mae Lewis Stuart, who have both proceeded him in death.
Jeff, a 1969 graduate of Daviess County High School, played the trumpet in the marching band, played baseball and studied drafting. He then went on to attend Brescia College to study economics. Jeff’s career started at Daniel’s Construction before he took a permanent position at National Southwire Aluminum. Jeff, aka “Big Boy” to his work buddies, started his 33-year career at N.S.A. in the potlines and then moved into the lab as a spectrograph operator.
He could often be found cussing the TV while watching NASCAR, UK basketball or in the garage under the hood of a vehicle. The man loved telling jokes, laughing at them louder than anyone.
From 1979-1983, Jeff, often with all three kids in tow, spent Tuesday and Thursday nights at the Family Y.M.C.A. learning the art of Tae Kwon Do. He would complete his training in May 1983 as a 2nd degree black belt. He went on to teach the art to youngsters under the teachings of Master Choi.
Like his father, Jeff enjoyed and respected the outdoors. He loved fishing and the joy of a tug on the line — a pastime that he enjoyed in Kentucky with his son, Jarrod, and in Michigan with his brother-in-law, Ben Payne. Also, He sure liked looking through the crosshairs during deer season as well. He also shared his father’s affinity for craftsmanship and working with his hands.
He enjoyed cheering on all three kids at their games, sometimes coaching them from the field or the bleachers.
Jeff enjoyed weekend getaways with Margaret to French Lick, where the penny slots awaited them. Also, vacations to Michigan to spend time with family.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret Higdon Stuart; son Jarrod Stuart of Owensboro; daughters Heather and Wendy Stuart; granddaughter Kalena Genesis of Louisville; a brother, James Gilbert “Jimmy” (Jenetta) Stuart of Owensboro; an aunt, Nancy Stuart; uncles Alexander Stuart and Gayle Givins; along with many brother and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-niece and great-great-nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice and Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Stuart.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Jeoffrey Allan Stuart and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented