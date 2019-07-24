ROCKPORT, Ind. -- Jerald Payne, 86, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jerald was born in Daviess County, Kentucky, on June 2, 1933, to the late John E and Bertha (Goetz) Payne.
Jerald was a longtime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He had worked for Owensboro Concrete Co. for many years and had also worked for Spencer County Solid Waste Management in Rockport. He was a 4th degree knight with Knights of Columbus Council 11165 in Rockport. In his earlier years, he was a member of Ohio Township Volunteer Fire Department. He also served on the Rockport City Council for two terms.
Jerald enjoyed woodworking, making special items for family and friends.
Jerald was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Barbara S. Payne; and three siblings, Joseph Payne, John A. Payne and Dorothy Ambs.
Jerald is survived by his children, Brenda Coy (Steven) of Beavercreek, Ohio, Dan Payne (Carol) of Rockport, Kathy Wilson of Rockport, David Payne (Bobbi) of Caneyville, Kentucky, Dale Payne (Anne) of Rockport, Jerri Sue Dunn (Eddie) of Richland, Indiana, Jennifer Gelarden (James) of Evanston, Indiana, and Darren Payne (Sally) of Newburgh, Indiana; 24 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a brother, James Payne (Monica) of Habit, Kentucky; a sister, Mary Louise Reisz of Owensboro; and a sister-in-law, Mary Payne of Rockport.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Friday and from 8 until 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church, St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery or Knights of Columbus Council 11165 in Rockport.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
