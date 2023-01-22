Fordsville — Jerald Bruce Lynn, 74, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. He was born March 13, 1948 to Hubert and Maxine Lynn of Jerseyville, Illinois, where he spent his childhood. According to his surviving sister, Paula, as a kid, Jerry liked playing outdoors and riding his bike. He’d scare his sister Paula and pinch her with his toes.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Robbie; his sons, Jerry Lee (Lindsey) Lynn, Dylan (Rachel) Lynn, Billy (Chrystal) Henderson, Joseph Autry and Blake (Tori) Cannon; daughters, Tammy (Jeff) Hawes and Toshia (Shane) Embry; grandchildren, Eric, Colton, Ella, Tyler, Jacob, Katlynn, Carson, Mason, Hunter, Wyatt, Kylie, Luna, Larrisa, Kaitlynn, Kaden, Jenna and Eryka; great grandson, Miles; and sister, Paula (Paul) Turner.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Following service in Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: www.danksfuneralhome.com.
