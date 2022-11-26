Jeremiah S. Ziehr, 45, of Owensboro, lost his battle of several months of illness to go home to be with the Lord Monday, November 21, 2022. Born June 1, 1977, Jeremiah was the first deaf child to go to city schools. A calling to ministry early in life, he was a minister of the Green River Area of the Deaf Fellowship for many years. Jeremiah also worked at Foust Elementary School, Sorenson Phone Service, the U.S.P.S., food service, and cleaning industries. Devoted to God, he enjoyed meeting people of all faiths. Jeremiah was most proud of his love of being a father.
Surviving is his wife, Misty Dawn Ziehr; his much-beloved children, Abagail Grace, Quincy Stephen, and Xavier Colton; parents, Edwina (Winnie) and Chuck Istre, and Donald (Donnie) Ziehr Sr.; brothers, Donald Jr. (DJ) Ziehr and Brandon Istre; sisters, Micheala Faulkenburg (Bryan), Emilee (Michael) Woods, and Destiny Istre; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Sign Language Interpreting Service, 1448 Gardiner Lane Suite 202, Louisville, KY 40213. Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
