Jeremy Alan Stone, 31, of Whitesville passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his residence. Born Feb. 14, 1988, in Owensboro to Larry and Lora Varney Stone, Jeremy played football and graduated from Daviess Co. High School ('06). He attended OCTC and later worked as a technician at Kimberly Clark. Jeremy loved his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on diesel trucks as well as watching the New England Patriots and UK basketball. He was a kind-hearted person who was funny and outgoing and will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of seven years, April Payne Stone; children Lilly and Brady Stone; parents Larry and Lora Stone; brother Jacob Stone (Mikia) and their children, Bryar, Karter, and Madeline; brother Joshua Stone (Heather) and their children, Lexi, McKenzie and Mason.
The funeral service for Jeremy Stone will be noon Friday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 until 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Lilly and Brady Stone Trust Fund, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jeremy Stone may be left at www.glenncares.com.
