LIVERMORE — Jeremy Caudle, 54, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home in Livermore. Jeremy Lee Caudle was born Jan. 5, 1969, in Owensboro to Ronnie Lee and Hazel Genene Boyken Caudle. Jeremy had just started as an operator for Victory Plasma Systems in Livermore and earlier worked as a long-haul truck driver. He enjoyed woodworking and loved riding his motorcycle.
Survivors include a son, Parker Caudle of Livermore; parents, Ronnie and Genene Caudle of Livermore; two sisters, Rhonda Bumps (Scott) of Evansville, Indiana and Kayla Kessens (Jeremy) of Owensville, Indiana; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Livermore General Baptist Church, with the Rev. Roy Day officiating. Friends may visit with Jeremy’s family from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel is handling the arrangements for Jeremy’s family.
The Jeremy Caudle family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Jeremy Caudle Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Jeremy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented