BELTON — Jeremy Dewayne Piper, 51, of Belton, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 8:40 a.m. at his residence in Belton. Mr. Piper was born Dec. 28, 1970, in Greenville. He was a self-employed contractor at Piper’s Construction. He loved carpentry work, building decks and additions, doing remodels, and new construction. He also did tree work and trimming. When he got away from work, he “loved to get a line wet” and go fishing, especially with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Piper.
He is survived by his, mother, Sheila Hoagland; stepfather, David Hoagland; sons, Cody (Jessica) Piper and Miles Piper; daughter, Monika Piper; brothers, Darrick (Joyce) Piper and Patrick (Amber) Piper; sister, Jennifer (Darrell) Garrett; grandchildren, Brenan Piper, Hayden Chandler, Ryder Cloud, and Ralynn Cloud; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Bro. Randy Sallee officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
