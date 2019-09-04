Jeremy E. Martin, 33, of Whitesville, died Sept. 1, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 31, 1986, to Ricky Martin and Denise Huff Martin. Jeremy worked at Kimball International and enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing his guitar, hanging out with his friends and cooking.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dennie and Betty "Jo" Huff and Clifford Martin; and an aunt, Deanna Corley
In addition to his parents, Jeremy is survived by his grandmother, Wanda (Gerald) Shemwell; his aunt, Tammy (Jeff) Burtchfield; uncles Curtis and Mike Corley; and cousins Nathan and Alesha Corley and Dennis and Heather Corley.
A graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Jeremy Martin Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online donations and condolences can be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
