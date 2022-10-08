CENTRAL CITY — Jeremy Scott Woodall, 36, of Central City, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.
Survivors: parents, Robbie (Teressa) Woodall and Susan (Rondall) Beatty; brothers, Jesse (Hailee) Beatty and Michael (Delilah) Woodall; sister, Amy (Robert) White; stepbrothers, Josh (Tina) Beatty and Dustin (Genia) Beatty; and stepsister, Bethany (Cory) Divine.
Service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
