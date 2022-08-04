Jeri White Babb, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born in Evansville, she was the daughter of Howard White and the late Coann Bermudez. Jeri was a phlebotomist.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Terry Dockery.
Surviving are her children, James Belcher and Whitney Belcher; grandchildren, Arionna Belcher and Isabella Smith; her father, Howard White; brothers, Vincent (Becky) Bermudez, Damian Bermudez, and Mike (Joyce) Bermudez; and sisters, Kim White and Pam (Bill) Millay.
Services are private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
