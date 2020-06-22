Jerry “slipped the surly bonds of earth” to fly west on April 17, 2020. In spite of his lengthy struggle with COPD, he left to begin his next adventure with a heart full of gratitude for having been blessed with a full life well lived.
Born to Bill and Martha Smith, Jerry was raised in Owensboro, attended Catholic High and upon his graduation from Brescia, he went on to complete U.S. Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. From there he took to the skies with his squadron, for seven years serving aboard the carriers Forrestal, Ranger and Constellation, with tours in both Vietnam and the Mediterranean. The majority of his time was in the Vigilante, the only Mach 2 bomber to serve aboard a Navy carrier.
Transitioning to UAL, his 33-year career began on the 727, subsequently flying the 737, DC-10, 757, 767, retiring as captain on the 747. Initially based at JFK, Jerry and his future flight attendant bride transferred to Seattle. With a spirit of adventure as seniority beckoned, moves to LAX, CLE and DEN followed. TDY in Hong Kong for a time offered many adventures.
Following his dad’s example here in the coal mines, Jerry ran for and was elected to the Airline Pilots Association local council in Cleveland in 1979, as the base opened and he remained active on the Master Executive Council, as well as on several committees over the years. He also served as a Training Check Airman at United’s training center in Denver in the 1990s.
Upon retirement in 1999, he announced that he was ‘putting snow in his rearview mirror’ — which translated to ‘winters in Arizona!’ Settling back in Seattle post retirement, he enjoyed golf, fishing and best of all, time with family and friends. After years of getting to know the world from 35,000 feet, exploring roads less traveled throughout the western U.S. and into Canada fulfilled love of travel. A 17,000-mile road trip across the country to Maine and Nova Scotia, from July of last year till returning to Phoenix at the end of October, filled his soul with laughter and fun memories he enjoyed during his last few months on earth.
Missing him from the bottom of our hearts, are his wife, Marybeth; daughter, Erin (Devraj), of New York City and Maine; son, Quinn (Tracy), of Seattle. Four grandkids, Asha and Nisha, Myla and Bryce, are all pretty sure he hung the moon and the feeling was absolutely mutual. Extended family here in Kentucky (Thompsons, Smiths and Barbers to name just a few), the Pacific Northwest, India, friends and family scattered throughout the country all likely smile as they remember the character that he was.
We hope that memory of him is paid forward with an act of kindness toward a stranger or simply a word of encouragement to someone who is struggling in these uncertain times.
