Jerome Hamilton, 94, of Knottsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home. He was born August 11, 1927 in Daviess County to the late Benjamin and Belle Hamilton.
He was a member of St. William Catholic Church and was devoted to the daily rosary. Jerome retired from Green River Steel and he remained active in his oil wells. He was instrumental in the development of the East Daviess County Water District and was a charter member of the board and served as chairman for 40 years. Jerome was an Army veteran who served in World War II. He enjoyed watching westerns, listening to country and bluegrass music, and working in his garden. Jerome loved spending time with his family, especially watching the grandkids and great-grandkids play. He was always willing to do what he could to help make the community a better place.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty Ann Knott Hamilton; infant grandchildren, Elizabeth Jill Hamilton, twins Jason Glenn and Jamie Lynn Hamilton, and Jared Lee Hamilton; brothers, G.C. Coke, James, Ted, and Joseph Doe Hamilton; and a sister, Mary Gardner.
Jerome is survived by his children, Steve (Beaver) Hamilton, Glenn (Sharon) Hamilton, Bill (Mary Lou) Hamilton, Agnes (Rick) Johnson, and Greg (Liessell) Hamilton all of Knottsville; 10 grandchildren, Shane (Jenny) Hamilton, Jenny (William) Howard, Amy (Clint) Lanham, Brook (Jared) Mattingly, Nick (Kacey) Johnson, Zach (Katie) Johnson, Brittany Hamilton, Dylan Hamilton, Emily Hamilton, and Wesley Hamilton; great grandchildren, Breannah (Chase) LeCroy, Olivia Hamilton, Braxton Hamilton, Gavin Howard, Grant Howard, Greyson Howard, Easton Mattingly, Hudson Mattingly, Dawson Mattingly, Justin Lanham, Aiden Lanham, Ethan Zoglmann, Lincoln Pickens, and Baby J coming in August; great-great-grandkids, Liam and Emberly LeCroy; sister-in-law, Theresa (Paul) Crowe of Knotsville; and a brother-in-law, Joe (Joyce) Knott of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022 at St. William Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. William Cemetery. Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Sunday with prayers at 6 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
A special thank you to his wonderful caregiver and friend, Josie Jackson, who took fantastic care of him for the past 3 1/2 years.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Mary Carrico Catholic School, 9546 Kentucky 144, Philpot, KY 42366.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented