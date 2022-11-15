Jerrie Dean Morris, 78, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 5, 1944, in Owensboro to the late William Oscar Jones Jr. and Edna Gwen Porter Jones. Jerrie retired from Swedish Match after being employed for over 25 years. She enjoyed playing BINGO and the lottery. Her most loved times were spent with her family, friends, and loved ones. She was called the “Mayor of 5th Street” and lovingly kept watch over the neighbors and their children.
Jerrie was preceded in death by her brother, William “Bill” Jones and sister, Patty Rucker.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Robert) Thompson; son, William Bradley Jones; grandchildren, Celsey (Seth) Stallings, Raigen Thompson, Syrena Thompson, Andrew Dill, Courtney Payne, and Isiah Siddons; sisters, Helen Jones, Shirley (Donnie) Watkins, Beverly Macintosh, Mary Lou Riley, and Christie Beaven; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be noon Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
