Jerry A. Blandford, 88, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born April 12, 1933, in St. Joseph to the late James and Verna Merrimee Blandford. Jerry managed Jimmie’s Liquors for the past 65 years and was a charter member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Jerry loved life, he accepted everyone for who they were. He placed no judgment. He also loved food, playing cards and the Smokey Mountains, and family meant the world to him.
Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy, Bobby, Douglas and Joe Blandford; and grandson Jeremy Blandford.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ellen Sue Hall Blandford; children Pete (Donna) Blandford, Janie (Dean) Stiff, Vickie McCormick, Dennis Blandford (Darlene Johnson), Joanne (Eddie) Henderson and Tracie (Mike) Greenwalt; foster sons, Nilesh (Bahvisha) Patel and Al Patel; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings June (Bill) Johnson and Bennie (Claudine) Blandford.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Prayers will be said at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Precious Blood Catholic Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Blandford.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Jerry A. Blandford and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented