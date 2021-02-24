Jerry A. Boehmann, 82, of Maceo, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Daviess County to the late Joseph A. and J. Bernice Blanton Boehmann. Mr. Boehmann was an insurance agent with Cimeron Insurance for many years. He also served as a paper carrier for over 30 years! Jerry was a member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, the V. G. Scooter Club, Knottsville Lions Club and Birmingham Roller Club. Even with all of that, he loved to fish and attend church picnics. He will be dearly missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Barbara J. Boehmann; and a son-in-law, Carl D. Higdon.
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Deborah Jane Castlen (Phillip) and Jennifer Lynn Higdon (Carl D.), both of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Nikki Knott (Camron) of Calhoun, Matthew Castlen (Laura) of Owensboro, Stephanie Sweeney (Blake) of Owensboro, Emily Davis (Cameron) of Philpot, Carl T. Higdon of Euclid, Ohio, Jessica L. Higdon (Phillip Evans) of Owensboro and Katie L. Higdon of Owensboro; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gene Thomas Boehmann (Margaret); a special cousin, Judy Hoffman; and a slew of nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 9 a.m. Friday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 8:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mr. Boehmann shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
