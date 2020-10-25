CROMWELL — Jerry Allen McKinney, 78, of Cromwell, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 26, 1942, in Morgantown to the late Claude McKinney and Ollie Johnson McKinney. Mr. McKinney retired from Nestaway and was a member of Oak Grove Church of God.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Lorene McKinney; one daughter, Brandy Lynn Henderson; two brothers, Harold Cardwell and Cecil McKinney; and one sister, Agnes Fulton.
He leaves behind to treasure many memories, son Mark (Pamela) McKinney of Beaver Dam; daughters Deanna (David) Fooks of Beaver Dam, Sandy White of Cromwell and Christy (Johnny) Larimore of Calvert City and their children and grandchildren; one brother, Faron McKinney of Morgantown; one sister, Edna (James) Morris of Morgantown; several brother and sister-in-laws; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Tuesday at Oak Grove Church of God Life Center, 10358 State Route 505 S., Cromwell with Bobby Joe Phelps and Johnny Larimore officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Church of God Cemetery. Friends may visit with Mr. McKinney’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Oak Grove Church of God Life Center and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Jerry Allen McKinney by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
