Jerry Benningfield, 72, of the Panther Community in Daviess County, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at home with his family. Gerald Wayne Benningfield was born May 20, 1949, in Owensboro to the late Roy Lee and Lotus Hazelwood Benningfield, was married to the former Sharon Lynn Whittaker on March 27, 1971, and was better known as “Jerry” to both his family and friends. Jerry earlier worked at both Rock Hill Shooting Range and 81 Bait Shop. He enjoyed going on motorcycle rides, camping, fishing, playing putt-putt golf and spending time with both his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by four brothers, Roy Lee, Don, Bob and Bill Benningfield.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Sharon Benningfield; two sons, Jeremy Benningfield and Bryan “B.J.” Benningfield, both of Panther; a daughter, Tracy Bowlds (Joe) of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Christian Ruby, Hanna Benningfield, Austin Collins and Zara Benningfield; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jim Benningfield (Debbie) of Owensboro.
To honor Jerry’s wishes, there will be no public services.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Jerry’s family.
